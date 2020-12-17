- SF Mayor London Breed on Wednesday said that she hoped people would "use common sense" during the stay-at-home order, and she said she is continuing to advocate "for the single people who are living in a household by themselves," like she is, saying we shouldn't expect them "not be able to interact with some other human being." [ABC 7]
- Solano County's health officer Dr. Bela Matyas justifying why the county hadn't shut down businesses in the last two weeks, saying, "Cases are occurring in people's homes as a result of personal and social gatherings." [ABC 7]
- The SF Dept. of Public Health has a new pop-up COVID testing site at 219 Bartlett Street in the Mission, and waits can been a little long because it's staffed by one, lone technician. [Mission Local]
- A Bay Area woman says her unemployment benefit funds were stolen from her via her EDD debit card, which was possibly drained by thieves in a "skimming" scam that captured the card information from a swiping device. [KRON4]
- Another PPP loan revelation: Nancy Pelosi's husband's companies got $3 million in loans. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- A group of small businesses in California and some national business groups are suing the state over its mandated workplace COVID protocols, saying they are too costly. [Chronicle]
- An adorable three-month-old kitten found in the engine compartment of a car in East Palo Alto is now up for adoption. [NBC Bay Area]
- After this morning's rain, the Bay is in for an extended dry spell that goes through next week, following a warm-ish weekend. [ABC 7]
Photo: Brian Brxton