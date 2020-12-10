- Six months after the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis City Council has approved cuts to the police department budget. They're cutting $8 million from the department's $179 million budget to redirect it to mental health and other services. [Associated Press]
- BART and developers of a new affordable housing complex adjacent to Balboa Park Station are hosting the final virtual town-hall meeting of the meeting of the year to discuss the station redesign on Monday. The redesign includes new accessibility, pedestrian paths, lighting, and a decrease in parking for the station that serves both Muni and BART. [Examiner]
- Taylor Swift is surprise-dropping a sister record to "Folklore" tonight — and it's called "Evermore." It'll debut at 9 p.m. Pacific Time, and HAIM, Bon Iver, and The National are all featured on it. [Pitchfork]
- UCSF is prepping to receive the first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. [NBC Bay Area]
- The search is winding down for the unidentified man who was swept out to sea in Pacifica on Tuesday, and he is presumed dead. [Chronicle]
- Despite the city's well documented budget woes, Sup. Dean Preston is pressing ahead to push for $11.4 million to be allocated from Prop I revenue to a rental relief fund for struggling renters and small property owners. [Examiner]
- A driver in Santa Rosa had their car impounded and license suspended after the CHP clocked them going 131 miles per hour. [ABC7]
- 42,000 gallons of gasoline leaked into a Walnut Creek canal last month, and the incident has prompted state and federal investigations. [CBS SF]
- Rural California communities, like those in the Sierra foothills, are refusing to comply with the state's stay-at-home order and proceeding to keep bars and restaurants open, etc., masks and distancing be damned. [Chronicle]
- Internet sensation Marilyn Hagerty, the author of a North Dakota Olive Garden restaurant review that went viral back in 2012, is now 94, and she's still been reviewing restaurants this year — though she's now staying more isolated as North Dakota's COVID cases have exploded. [New York Times]
Photo: Wikimedia