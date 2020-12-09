- Governor Newsom today announced that California would be getting 642,000 more vaccine doses, this time of the Moderna vaccine, in the next few weeks. Healthcare workers and long-term care patients will get priority. [KRON4]
- As the state's stay-at-home order hits the Greater Sacramento region, Lake Tahoe is shutting down to visitors. Much like in the spring, visitors to the California side of the lake are not welcome starting Thursday night. [KRON4]
- Three South Bay hospitals have now run out of ICU beds. [KRON4]
- During a Wednesday press briefing, SF Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said that if the surge continues without bending the curve, the city will see 1,500 more deaths — more than 10 times the number so far. [ABC 7]
- It was business as usual at Napa and Sonoma wineries last weekend despite lockdown news affecting other counties. [Chronicle]
- DoorDash saw a whopping 86% jump in its share price on its IPO day today. [Associated Press]
- Airbnb is aiming for a "record" IPO Thursday with a share price said to be at $68, which would value the company at $40 billion. [SF Business Times / Chronicle]
Photo: Rodrigo Soares