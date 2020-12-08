- Elon Musk is moving to Texas, and you know what? They can have him. [CBS SF]
- Psych! The Board of Supervisors is not going to ban smoking in apartment buildings after all. Progressive Sup. Aaron Peskin changed his vote after hearing from elderly smokers in rent-controlled buildings, and he was joined by five other supervisors in voting to send the ordinance back to committee on a second hearing. [Chronicle]
- SF Beer Week, the very popular annual event in early February that always involves Pliny the Younger, is canceled. Like everything there will be a virtual substitute, but you can still order some Pliny to be delivered. [Chronicle]
- UC Berkeley is sending mixed messages to students, telling them not to travel home for the holidays, but also it's closing all on-campus housing for winter break. The university is keeping one residence hall open for "emergency" stays by students with nowhere else to go. [Chronicle]
- American Airlines is the first US airline to offer self-testing kits for COVID-19 for $129. The kits are mailed to you, to be sent in three days before your flight, with results available before you board. [ABC7]
- The death of a man in a north Richmond home — the 23-year-old was found unresponsive inside a burning home Tuesday morning — is being treated as suspicious. [KTVU]
- The White House seems to be pushing for $600 direct payments to people in the stimulus bill, while cutting unemployment benefits, which Democrats say is "unacceptable." [KRON4]
Photo via Fort Point Beer Co.