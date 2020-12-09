- California has been clocking over 34,000 new COVID cases per day this week. Tuesday set a new record with 35,400. [Chronicle]
- A shooting around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday left one person with life-threatening injuries near the intersection of Mission and 9th streets. [KRON4]
- A person was fatally struck by Caltrain Tuesday night in San Francisco, near the Mission Bay Drive grade crossing. [KRON4]
- Vallejo police say they are investigating an email sent by the city's police union to outgoing Chronicle columnist Otis R. Taylor Jr., who is leaving to take a job in Atlanta. [Chronicle]
- Christmas trees are selling like hotcakes around the Bay Area as people plan to hunker down at home over the holiday. [CBS SF]
- It's IPO Day for DoorDash, which set its opening share price at $102, above analysts' expectations. [CNBC]
- Cruise ships are, insanely, sailing again, and one had to return to Singapore Tuesday after an elderly passenger tested positive for COVID-19. [Associated Press]
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced that her sister-in-law died of COVID before Thanksgiving. [KRON4]
- Cyberattacks continue on companies involved in the "cold chain" for the coronavirus vaccine. [ABC7]
Photo: Darwin Bell