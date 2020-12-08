Tom BetGeorge, the lighting designer whose holiday light displays on his home in Tracy at Halloween and Christmas time have been the stuff of much local-news fodder the past few years, is back at it, but with new personal meaning to this year's work.

BetGeorge, a former music teacher in the East Bay, parlayed his talent for LED shows set to music into a small business in recent years, as SFist has noted previously. He began with locally famous light shows on his home in Fremont back in 2014, and he popped back on our radar last year at Halloween and Christmas, when he set his show to the holiday mashup tune "Sarajevo" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

This year, as he tells ABC 7, the music choice was "Titanium" by David Guetta and Sia — not exactly the soundtrack to a holiday show, per se, but BetGeorge picked it for a special reason.

Referencing the lyrics, BetGeorge says that his wife survived a stroke while pregnant this year, and he wanted the show to honor her strength.

"She barely survived and is the strongest person I've ever known," BetGeorge tells ABC 7. "She's truly 'bulletproof'."

Enjoy: