- Six months ahead of a deadline, BART's board voted Thursday to approve contracts with three of its labor unions, in an effort to ensure "stability" in the system, they said. One state senator, however, Steve Glazer, has already slammed the agency for locking in these contracts when it is in financial free-fall. [Chronicle]
- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey already hinted at this during Congressional testimony last month, but a Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Trump's repeated violations on the platform could mean that once he no longer falls under the "World Leaders Policy," post-inauguration, he will just see his account suspended once and for all. [Forbes]
- Santa Clara County added 783 new COVID cases today and it is at 83% ICU occupancy, and the Bay Area racked up nearly 2,000 new cases and 12 deaths today with Alameda County still not reporting. [SFist]
- Democratic strategist and Newsom aide Nathan Ballard has been charged with two counts of felony domestic violence following an October incident in which he allegedly shoved his wife into a glass door and attempted to suffocate their four-year-old daughter with a pillow. [Chronicle]
- The Berkeley City Council just voted to approve a 10% cap on fees charged by delivery apps, and a program that provides $50,000 grants to restaurants looking to weatherize or improve their outdoor dining setups. [Berkeleyside]
- After the online firestorm over Gov. Gavin Newsom's November 6 dinner at the French Laundry, Yelp has had to pause all user reviews on the restaurant's page due to "unusual activity" from the Newsom haters of the world. [East Bay Times]
- The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, a.k.a. the deYoung and Legion of Honor, just hired their first ever curator of color, Natasha Becker, as the inaugural curator of African art. [KQED]
- 49ers players are dealing with the impacts of their extended trip away from the Bay Area, due to Santa Clara County's COVID rules. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images