- Northern California customers of PG&E are going to see a rate hike beginning March 1 that will average around 8%. The rate hike, approved Thursday, will reportedly be used to address wildfire safety. [Associated Press]
- Police in Novato are investigating the theft of a $50,000 Rolex watch from a jewelry store there this week. [CBS SF]
- Bay Area nurses, many of whom have been working overtime and double shifts for the past nine months, are making pleas for more staff as hospitals are reaching a breaking point, they say. [KRON4]
- Berkeley still has relatively low case numbers and only nine COVID deaths to date, and Mayor Jesse Arreguin hopes the city can avoid having to shut down outdoor dining even if the rest of the region does. [CBS SF]
- A second member of Governor Newsom's staff has tested positive, but this person has apparently been working remotely for weeks. [KRON4]
- Three Bay Area circus performers are suing a Sonoma County-based promoter who flew them to France last year, did not pay them for their performances at a festival, and then apparently tried to monetize a video of their performances without their permission. [KQED]
- SF-based DoorDash is raising its IPO price target as high as $95/share, which would give it a $30 billion valuation. [SF Business Times]
- Southwest Airlines sent WARN notices of potential spring furloughs to 7,000 employees this week — the first furlough notices in the company's 50-year history. [SF Business Times]
- A copycat monolith like the one found in the remote Utah desert last week, this one in San Luis Obispo County, was removed by some youth chanting "Christ is king!" [Chronicle]
Photo: Shairyar Khan