- Glide Memorial Church is doing its annual Thanksgiving meal outdoors for the first time this year. The church is serving dinner to thousands today, with a choice of taking it to go or eating under several tents on Ellis Street. [ABC 7]
- UCSF will be among seven California hospitals first in line to get doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. The first to get the vaccine will be healthcare workers, likely beginning in December. [SFGate]
- San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has once again offered some candid remarks about the pandemic, and the current surge. "While there is an enormous infrastructure stood up to try to protect you, if you don’t pay attention to your own actions, you will not like what is to come and how it will impact the people you care about," he wrote in a blog post. [CBS SF]
- Thanks to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the Supreme Court just voted 5-4 that New York State's pandemic restrictions on religious services aren't constitutional. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented with the liberals on this. [New York Times]
- The Golden Gate Bridge and Vista Point parking lots will be closed Thursday to Sunday in order to prevent crowds at the bridge. [The Bay Link]
- After an employee at Il Fornaio in Corte Madera tested positive for COVID, the restaurant canceled its Thanksgiving to-go meals, disappointing customers. [ABC 7]
- Another positive of the pandemic in SF: fewer complaints about poop on the streets. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- With COVID cases surging rapidly in Los Angeles County, outdoor dining has just been shut down. [Chronicle]
Photo: Getty Images