- The suspect in Sunday's deadly stabbing at a San Jose church, 32-year-old Fernando Jesus Lopez, was deported three times and had multiple felonies on his record. The case, involving the murder of two people, is now certain to spark further national attention to Bay Area cities' policies around not cooperating with federal immigration authorities. [Mercury News]
- BART has reached an agreement with its largest labor unions over contracts set to begin next July. The contracts include no raises in the first year, but a 2% raise the following year if ridership returns to at least 60% pre-pandemic levels. [Chronicle]
- Sparrows in San Francisco and elsewhere in the Bay Area are singing in vocal registers not heard in over 60 years, according to ornithologists. It's thanks to the birds being able to sing more softly due to less noise pollution in the pandemic, and the birds have quickly adapted to calls that urban birds here haven't sung since the 1950s. [Chronicle]
- Ne'er-do-wells in Bernal Heights have apparently been shooting paintballs at diners in parklets there, including at Bare Bottle Brewing Company. [NBC Bay Area]
- Another street in the Castro, the block of Noe Street between 16th and Beaver, is closing for Shared Spaces use on Sundays. [Hoodline]
- Local writer Gary Kamiya and artist Paul Madonna have collaborated on a new book, Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages through the Unknown City. [Muni Diaries]
- Celebrity chef Martin Yan has closed his Westfield Centre restaurant M.Y. China. [Hoodline]
- And, of course, Trump has pardoned Michael Flynn. [New York Times]
