- A windy Thanksgiving is giving way to a calmer weekend, and there will be some nice sunny days around the Bay — and no rain for the next 10 to 14 days. Highs today will be around 64 in San Francisco, but the nights will be chilly. [ABC 7]
- A big rig crashed into a Toyota on I-880 in Oakland early Friday morning, killing the driver of the Toyota. The driver of the car was found outside the vehicle, and it's unclear whether he was inside or outside the car when the crash occurred. [CBS SF]
- A Thanksgiving night fire at an apartment building in Fremont has displaced 17 people. [CBS SF]
- There's a COVID-19 death in Nevada about once every two hours, and the coroner in Reno is worried about running out of morgue space. [CBS SF]
- Park rangers, after months of not being able to access it, finally reached the famed Candelabra Tree in Butano State Park, in San Mateo County, and it appears mostly unscathed from the CZU Lightning Complex. [Chronicle]
- Black Friday shoppers lining up to get their hands on a Sony PS5 were sorely disappointed in Pleasant Hill and elsewhere. [KTVU]
- Democratic Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island are both vying for the top spot on the Judiciary Committee after Dianne Feinstein announced she would not seek it. [New York Times]
- Trump has finally said that he will leave the White House peacefully if state electors certify Biden's win. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images