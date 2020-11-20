- SF Police Chief Bill Scott is urging the public not to "rush to judgment" following a police shooting outside the Westfield mall on Tuesday. Video emerged from a bystander, but Scott says the SFPD will be releasing body-cam video as well. [ABC7]
- A group of demonstrators gathered Thursday night to protest the shooting. The group marched from Market Street to the SFPD's Tenderloin Station. [KTVU / Examiner]
- There's a fair amount of skepticism around the Bay Area about whether the new 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew is really going to make a difference in virus spread. Also, bars say they feel like they are being targeted. [CBS SF / ABC7]
- Some group of Covidiots continues to show up at every Solano County Board of Supervisors meeting to protest the state's public health orders, and this week they joined in a Nazi solute, comparing the supervisors to the Third Reich. [Chronicle]
- The BART board on Thursday selected Holliday Development and Related California to develop a 780-unit transit-oriented development at El Cerrito Station. [SF Business Times]
- A COVID outbreak at Golden Gate Fields racetrack in Berkeley has now infected 100 employees, causing the city's virus metrics to jump overnight. [Berkeleyside]
- SF Mayor London Breed announced a new program, in the spirit of The New Deal, to hire visual and performing artists to create public-health PSAs for the city. [KQED]
