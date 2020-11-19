- Census Bureau officials told the Trump Administration that the completion of Census results will not happen before Trump's term ends. The news upsets Trump's intention of excluding undocumented immigrants from the count. [New York Times]
- San Francisco officials say they will slow down the process of moving vulnerable homeless individuals out of hotels. The plan had been to move 500 of them out by Christmas, with the whole program ending next June, and some supervisors say they want to slow the plan to a complete halt. [Chronicle]
- A female suspect was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after allegedly ramming a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy's vehicle Thursday morning and then leading deputies on a chase from Saratoga to Fremont. [CBS SF]
- Mayor London Breed signed an executive order to put Prop H — which lowers permit barriers for small businesses — into effect sooner than 2021. [SF Business Times]
- A new map shows everywhere you can get a COVID test in the Bay Area. [ABC7]
- Britex Fabrics has a brand new neon sign in Union Square. [Hoodline]
- Klay Thompson's leg injury, first reported yesterday, is a season-ending Achilles tear. [Examiner]
- The hand recount in Georgia is done, and Biden still leads Trump — but the losing campaign can still apparently ask for another recount. [Associated Press]
- Trump, Giuliani, and others are continuing a last-ditch effort to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, and they continue to erode faith in our democracy. [Associated Press]
Photo: Jared Erondu