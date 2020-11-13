An arrest has been made in a case that made headlines from Halloween weekend, in which a 26-year-old man was kidnapped, beaten, shot, robbed, and dumped naked and bleeding by a roadside in San Francisco.

SFist previously reported on the kidnapping, in which the victim was taken near the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street around 9 a.m. on October 31. Two suspects allegedly forced him into an SUV intending to rob him. During a struggle inside the vehicle, the victim was shot in the hand, and he was then robbed of his clothing, wallet, and cellphone, his hands were tied, and he was dumped at Bayshore Boulevard and Marin Street, near the edge of the Bayview, where police found him around 9:12 a.m.

The victim, as the Examiner now reports, suffered life-threatening injuries during the beating, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, San Francisco police announced they have two suspects in the case, one of whom was already in custody in Alameda County on attempted murder and other charges — stemming from another incident that must have transpired last week. That suspect is 44-year-old Trearl Malone of Oakland.

A second suspect, 44-year-old Rosohn Brooks of San Francisco, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault with a firearm, first-degree robbery, kidnapping to commit another crime and conspiracy charges.

Pending a decision by the District Attorney's Office on filing charges, Brooks has already been freed from custody, as the Examiner reports.