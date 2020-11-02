The SFPD is seeking two suspects in an SUV who allegedly kidnapped a man in his 20s near Civic Center on Saturday morning, and later dropped him on the street, badly injured and partially naked.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street. According to police, per KPIX, two male suspects forced the victim into their SUV before attempting to rob him. The victim apparently put up a fight, and during a struggle, the suspects beat and shot him.

They then allegedly stripped the man of his clothes, wallet, and cellphone, and forced him out of the vehicle. It's not clear where he was dropped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered to be life-threatening.

Police have not yet publicized any description of the suspects, or the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the SFPDs anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images