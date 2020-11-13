- An early morning Friday fire burned an empty (and red-tagged) building in Oakland. Oakland Fire Department crews contained the two-alarm fire blaze inside the building at 1899 Dennison Street — that had been considered unsafe to enter this past August — before noon; by 11:10 a.m., on-site crews had stopped attempting to put out the remaining fire due to worries that hazardous materials might be entering into a nearby estuary. [KPIX]
- Officials at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital are looking for help to identify two men who were both apparently assaulted and left unconscious in different parts of the city this month. [KRON4]
- With some of the state's COVID-19 relief efforts dissolving away (like the Roomkey program), the homeless are becoming their own biggest advocates. [Mission Local]
- There will be a new regular Saturday farmers' market at Lower Polk Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m tomorrow and will feature an array of produce vendors, as well as local bakeshops and ice cream makers. [Hoodline]
- The California Department of Public Health recently published a graph that perfectly sums up why San Francisco is on different COVID-19 reopening tiers than Los Angeles or San Diego. [Chronicle]
- Rainbow Grocery in the Mission District will now offer reservations for safer holiday-season shopping. [Hoodline]
- Two Oakland measures on the ballot regarding education recently passed — allowing for older students to vote for school board members and affording the city's unified school district $735M to improve schools. [Oaklandside]
- Here's how to prepare and order in the "ultimate Bay Area" Thanksgiving dinner this year. [Eater SF]
- Now that Yosemite no longer requires a reservation, these five "can't-miss" hikes should sit high on anyone's list. [The Bold Italic]
- And in a shock to probably no one: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has suggested liberals pose a threat to "individual liberty." [NYT/ CNN]
