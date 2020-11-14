- A pilot tracing program for COVID-19 — which utilizes smartphone data to track people who might've been exposed to the disease — will start Monday at UC Berkeley. The voluntary program requires those with mobile iOS or Android devices to simply sign up for the pilot program, where they'll receive an alert if they've been near someone who has contracted the novel respiratory disease; UC Berkeley officials said in a statement that no "personally identifiable information is used or stored" — but the ethics of this type of surveillance tracing have been a center of controversy as of late. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Opera has moved its annual costume sale online to raise funds for staff. For the first time in six years, the opulent regalia featured in many SF Opera shows is up for grabs — entirely online; the sale will last until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. [KPIX]
- Moschetti coffee roastery in Vallejo has created a blend to commemorate Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. [East Bay Times]
- A man related to a string of burglaries in Palo Alto was arrested on Friday; a second vandal is said to be at large. [KTVU]
- Now with SF having stopped all indoor dining (for a yet-announced amount of time), local Indian eateries are reeling ahead of today's start of Diwali, the Indian festival of lights that usually last five days. [Chronicle]
- At least one person was injured in a private airplane crash in San Bernardino. [KTLA5]
- It's starting to officially feel like fall... which means rainy days spent nestled up to bowls of comforting carbohydrates. [SFGate]
Image: Courtesy of Getty Images via nothjc