- SF's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would require SFO and airline employees at the airport to get better healthcare benefits. Airlines oppose the ordinance because it will cost them a lot of money to extend benefits to the families of cabin cleaners, luggage handlers, and caterers. [SF Business Times]
- Bayfair Mall in San Leandro closed early Tuesday night after rumors of planned looting. The mall was the site of chaos and looting back in late May during George Floyd protests in the East Bay. [KTVU]
- Vote counting is in high gear inside Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (as seen above), which is being used as the city's main ballot-counting hub. [Getty]
- Rest assured, the Chronicle has its own electoral map, if that's where you'd usually go for that sort of thing.
- Marin County had a deluge of volunteers to man the polls today but not a lot of voters showed up in person. [CBS SF]
- The SFPD is seeking suspects among counter-protesters at that stupid "free-speech"/Proud Boys rally in U.N. Plaza on October 17 after two officers were injured with a chemical agent. [CBS SF]
- Niners quarters Jimmy Garoppollo has moved to the injured reserve list and doctors are considering surgery on his ankle. [CBS SF]
- Batshit white woman wins congressional seat in Georgia despite being duped into the batshit QAnon conspiracy theory. [CNN Wire]
- Mitch fucking McConnell has won the race to keep his fucking Senate seat. [New York Times]
Top photo: Workers sort ballots at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on November 3, 2020 in San Francisco, California. After a record-breaking early voting turnout, Americans head to the polls on the last day to cast their votes for incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)