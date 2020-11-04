- Results of most of the California ballot measure votes are not yet finalized, but Prop 22 appears to have passed. The measure passed with 58% of the vote, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sent a late-night email to drivers saying, "The future of independent work is more secure because so many drivers like you spoke up." [New York Times]
- In overnight ballot-counting, Biden took leads in both Michigan and Wisconsin, but many mail-in ballots are still being counted. [New York Times / Chronicle]
- As promised, Facebook and Twitter flagged Trump's comments about being "up BIG" and claiming Democrats are "trying to STEAL the Election" as misleading or false. [Chronicle]
- Prop 15, which would have amended 1978's Prop 13 to assess more taxes on commercial property, appears to be failing. [SF Business Times]
- Also, the dialysis regulation measure, Prop 23, appears to be going down as well. [Associated Press]
- Former astronaut and husband of former House Rep. Gabrielle Giffords — who was shot in the head at a campaign event in 2011 — Mark Kelly defeated Trump supporter Martha McSally to win the Arizona Senate seat. [New York Times]
- Delaware elected the country's first trans state senator last night, Sarah McBride. [ABC 7]
- Funny note: Election workers were collecting ballots in a drive-through set-up in Oakland using tongs to take them from voters, and one told the New York Times "We get a lot of jokes, like, ‘Can I have a side of ribs with that?’” [New York Times]
Photo: Paul Hanaoka