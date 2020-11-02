- After the Chevron refinery in Richmond did some surprise flaring around 1 p.m. on Monday, county health officials have launched an investigation. Plumes of smoke could be seen all across the Bay. [Chronicle]
- While responding to a fire on the 19th floor of a building at 55 Spear Street on Monday, a San Francisco firefighter was critically injured after being hit with a fire hose. The hose apparently became tangled under a Muni bus. [ABC 7]
- Election officials say San Francisco is on pace for the highest voter turnout in 100 years. [ABC7]
- The CHP is seeking the public's help in an investigation of a freeway shooting on I-80 in Fairfield on Friday that injured a teenager. [CBS SF]
- A 17-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 4 today in Discovery Bay. [CBS SF]
- One of the first papers to look into a contact-tracing program in the pandemic, which focused on San Francisco's, found that it reached 80 percent of patient contacts back in the spring. [Chronicle]
- SF Symphony members have agreed to a 30-percent pay cut. [Chronicle]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist