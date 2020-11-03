- Twitter once again slapped Trump's hand on Monday night over a tweet saying that "Something must be done!" about Pennsylvania allowing mail-in ballots to be counted which are received up to three days after the election. The tweet also warned of "violence in the streets," which apparently Trump now wants. [KRON4]
- The tiny rural towns of Dixville Notch and Millsfield, New Hampshire were once again the first in the nation to vote and have their votes tallied. All five of Dixville's votes went to Biden; Millsfield saw a majority for Trump. [Associated Press]
- CBS News spoke to members of a militia group and Boogaloo adherents in Michigan — one group wants to "help" law enforcement by patrolling streets themselves, the other is anti-law-enforcement — about their preparations for the election. They all had AR-15s and it's all extremely frightening. [CBS News]
- A missing 14-year-old girl was found safe and unharmed in Calaveras County after apparently intentionally hiding with the help of three adults in a home in West Point, in the Sierra foothills. [Mercury News]
- Facebook and Twitter will be slapping warning labels on all posts and tweets that try to claim an election victory too soon. [ABC 7]
- A judge issued a decision Monday in response to a lawsuit about one of Governor Gavin Newsom's executive orders, saying he had overstepped his powers in a June order demanding hundreds of new polling places around the state due to the pandemic. [Associated Press]
- As of Sunday, Texas surpassed California for the highest number of cumulative, confirmed COVID-19 cases of any state in the country, with 938,503. [Associated Press]
- The Print Hub team at the New York Times is prepping for another historic front page tomorrow, but their Plan A is for final results of the election not to be in until later in the week. [New York Times]
- Toy scalpers are buying up Baby Yoda dolls ahead of the holidays and jacking up the price to resell them on line. [ABC 7]