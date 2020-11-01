- With three days until the election, many East Bay voting centers are seeing massive turnouts — with some casting ballots in their Halloween regalia. Early in-person voting now in full swing, which has led thousands to queue up at voting stations in Oakland, Alameda, and Berkeley; ABC7 reports that cars were lined up dropping off ballots at the Alameda County Courthouse Saturday. [ABC7]
- If you're not too sure where you can drop off your ballot in the East Bay, check out this map (that also accounts for closed mail-in ballot box locations.) [Oaklandside]
- A man was fatally shot in San Jose earlier this morning at the 400 block of North 13th Street, between East Empire and Washington Streets; this would mark the 37th homicide for the city this year. [KRON4]
- October has seen more than a dozen restaurants permanently closed in San Francisco. [SFGate]
- Ocean Beach and other Bay Area coastlines are under “wave and rip current warnings” today — so be careful if you choose to take a dip or paddle out to surf. [Chronicle]
- Even though Halloween is technically over, it's still not too late to grab one of these ghoulish treats this weekend. [The Bold Italic]
- Despite having a population of eleven million less, Texas has now overtaken California for the number of recorded COVID-19 cases. [Chronicle]
- In the waning days leading up to Election Day, let Fiona The Great Pyrenees’ Instagram account help quell your anxieties. [Instagram]
- England will see another lockdown starting Thursday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying this second national lockdown will help England prevent a "medical and moral" catastrophe; the lockdown — which will see pubs, gyms, and more shutter until it's lifted— is expected to last for at least four weeks. [BBC]
Image: Election workers process mail-in ballots at the Orange County Registrar of Voters on October 19, 2020 in Santa Ana, California. (Courtesy of Getty Images via Mario Tama)