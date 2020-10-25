SFPD officers doing rounds in SoMa early Sunday discovered a hellacious scene along a neighborhood side street: a body burning inside a pile of debris.

According to KPIX, San Francisco police said officers came across what they believed was a "debris fire" at around 4:30 a.m. on Russ Street, between Minna and Natoma streets. However, after further investigation, it was clear that there wasn't just a hodgepodge of trash on fire — but there was also a human body set ablaze inside the charred heap, as well.

Screenshot via Google Maps

“Officers on patrol saw a fire, though it was a debris fire,” said San Francisco police Sergeant Anthony Pedroza. “They came up and saw it was a person. It was an obvious death to them. They called the paramedics…There are no witnesses yet.”

First-responders arrived on the scene, as well as an arson investigator, to further assess the situation; the news outlet notes that police were looking at nearby buildings to see if surveillance cameras may have recorded what happened.

SFPD says that the victim hasn't yet been identified yet, and it's not clear if this was an accident or act of violence. However, the SFPD Major Crimes Division is currently investigating the case as a suspicious death.

At this time, no further information into the incident has been released.

Related: Bizarre Easter Morning Murder Scene Found In Burning Mission District Home

Image: Unsplash via David von Diemar