A 29-year-old man, naked and covered in blood on his patio, was taken into custody Sunday morning after San Francisco firefighters found the body of a woman in one of the bedrooms of a home on fire.

Just after 9 a.m., police were called to the home on the 1300 block of Natoma Street at the edge of the Mission District after responding firefighters had begun extinguishing a blaze there, and discovered the body of a 56-year-old woman in a bedroom. They were initially told that a person at the home may be having a mental health crisis, as KPIX reports.

After speaking with the suspect, police took him into custody and he was later identified as Daniel Antonio Gudino. The identity of the deceased woman, or her relationship to Gudino, have not been released, but she is said to be a relative.

As the Chronicle reports, Gudino was admitted to a local hospital for treatment, and he was arrested on suspicion of homicide. The manner in which the woman died has not been publicized.

This marks San Francisco's 11th homicide of the year, and apparently the second stemming from a domestic incident during the pandemic lockdown.

Three weeks ago, there was an apparent murder-suicide involving a young San Francisco couple at the Park 55 hotel.