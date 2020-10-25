- PG&E updated account holders Sunday (ahead of the scheduled power shutoff) to say that apparently 386,000 customers will be affected. The utility company originally estimated around 466,000 customers would be touched by today's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event; today's PSPS might start as early as this morning and last well into Tuesday; North Bay is slated to be the first area affected, followed by the East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains — in total touching an estimated 95,000 Bay Area customers. [ABC7]
- Speaking of fire-safety events and other cautionings: A Red Flag Warning will take effect at 11 a.m. and a Wind Advisory will be enacted at 4 p.m today. Each warning is expected to last at least until Monday or Tuesday. [NWS]
- The Pope Fire is now 80 percent contained. [CAL FIRE]
- Our slow-paced reopening schedule is, in fact, paying off and saving lives. [LA Times]
- Two men were injured in a North Oakland shooting Saturday afternoon. [East Bay Times]
- SFPD has collected "loads of use-of-force data," but the recently completed audit poked a hole in the effort: the aggregated information is useless without proper analysis. [Mission Local]
- Make sure not to overlook these five hidden dessert destinations in the Bay Area. [SFGate]
- Ahead of today's PSPS event, a reminder that these shutoffs — though now needed to mitigate wildfire risks — often adversely hurt the most vulnerable among us. [The Bold Italic]
- Adele graced SNL last night... sans any new music. [The Atlantic]
- And because it’s 2020: a giant hornet's nest in Washington state was found and successfully removed (by being vacuumed out). [CNN]
Image: Getty Images via Scharvik