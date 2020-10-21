- The FBI gave a rare public news conference Wednesday evening warning that Russia and Iran have obtained voter roles and contact information, and they are engaging in a threatening election-meddling campaign. A series of emails being received by voters in battleground states including Florida, Alaska, and Arizona, purporting to come from the Proud Boys organization, threatened voters into voting for Trump, and the FBI now says originated from a business in Estonia that may be backed by a nation-state. [Associated Press]
- A Marin County high school has suspended in-person classes after students gathered for a "large party" that the county considers a "grave breach of trust" for the community. [KTVU]
- Human bones were discovered Tuesday by a San Mateo County Parks employee on San Bruno Mountain, and they appear to have been there for "quite some time." [Chronicle]
- A judge has ruled against a restraining order request from the Vallejo police union that sought to stop an emergency declaration by the city that will allow reforms to be instituted without the union's input. [Bay City News]
- Alameda County announced plans on Wednesday to reopen restaurants indoors at 25% capacity, and the same for movie theaters and places of worship, now that it has reached the state's "orange" tier. [CBS SF]
- A couple of Santa Clara County supervisors are pushing back on the county executive's decision to ban all fans from watching 49ers games at Levi's Stadium, despite the state allowing this at limited capacity. [Mercury News]
- Tesla posted a profit for a fifth straight quarter. [Associated Press]
- Oh, and Quibi is done. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Will Truettner