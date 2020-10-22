- Around 3,300 power customers in Napa County lost power early this morning in a public-safety power shutoff. Also, around 130 customers in Sonoma County, around 200 in Santa Clara County, and around 500 in the East Bay as well, due to forecasted Diablo winds. [ABC7]
- More than 4.8 million Californians have already voted by mail. [KQED]
- A man named Carlos Lopez, described as a transient, was arrested by Fremont police in a series of mail thefts. [NBC Bay Area]
- Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee boycotted a vote to advance Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the full Senate, and committee chair Lindsey Graham chose to take the vote anyway, which came out 12-0. [CBS SF]
- There's now a dedicated line for families to get COVID tests together at the San Mateo County Event Center. [ABC7]
- A new park opened on Wednesday beside the eastern touchdown of the Bay Bridge, using a 600-foot pier built on the last remaining pilings from the old Bay Bridge approach. [KRON4]
- The Supreme Court just blocked the practice of curbside or drive-up voting in Alabama in a 5-3 decision. [New York Times]
- Salesforce unveiled some plans for its virtual Dreamforce event, which kicks off November 2 but won't actually create the usual traffic nightmare around downtown. [SF Business Times]
- New Yorkers are stockpiling supplies again as COVID-19 cases begin sharply rising in the city. [New York Times]
- A study out of Brown University has found little evidence of virus spreading through in-person classes in schools. [CBS SF]
- Another authoritarian government that Facebook is cooperating with by censoring content the government doesn't like: Vietnam. [LA Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram