- Two teenagers — one 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — have confessed to starting the four-alarm blaze in South San Francisco Friday afternoon. Police say a neighbor spotted the teens leaving the area and, when officers found them, they admitted to what they’d done; it's unclear how they will be charged as minors in the incident. [KPIX]
- The past two months have proven to be the hottest Septembers and Octobers on record in California. And this October could, too, become the warmest we've ever experienced; last month was the planet’s hottest September since such temperature measures began in 1880 for some dystopian context. [Chronicle]
- Cruise will soon transport passengers in their driverless cars around San Francisco. The GM subsidiary won approval from California to offer driverless passenger service this past Thursday and will allow the self-driving car developer to test up to five riders at once in its modified Chevy Bolts — without anyone behind the wheel. [WIRED]
- If you haven’t yet noticed: San Francisco’s coyotes have become increasingly comfortable around humans as of late. [SFGate]
- After 46 years in the business, Berkeley's iconic, no-frills Au Coquelet Cafe has now closed. [Berkeleyside]
- If you've got some $650K burning a hole in your pocket and are looking for a project, this 120-year-old Visitacion Valley home might be for you. [Hoodline]
- You can now rent out some Bay Area AMC theaters for just $99. [ABC7]
- Two people died and another three were injured in multiple violent crimes Saturday morning in San Jose. [KRON4]
- Here's how (and where) you can embrace all things autumn in the Bay Area. [The Bold Italic]
