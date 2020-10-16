- The four-alarm fire that broke out at Sign Hill today just before noon has been fully contained. Evacuation orders that were placed earlier in the area have since been lifted; the blaze burned about ten acres and an investigation is ongoing to find what caused it. [ABC7]
- Despite the phony, pseudo-offical-quality of those GOP ballot boxes, state voting officials now say that the California GOP can harvest ballots using their unofficial boxes. However, the CA GOP has agreed not to declare the boxes as “official" — because they're not — and there must be on-site staff present whenever the public can access them; the CA GOP also promised to return ballots within a 72-hour period. [KPIX]
- A 47-year-old Cesar Hernandez of Watsonville is being sought in the murder of his 24-year-old wife; Hernandez is the primary suspect of the slaying, per police.[Santa Cruz Senteniel]
- East Bay coffee businesses are banding together to help remove racial bias in their industry — both around the globe and locally. [Oaklandside]
- Pink Martini and music trio Major Lazer are set to bring back live concerts at a Burlingame drive-in next week. [Hoodline]
- Local drag staples Juanita MORE! and Honey Mahogany want to let you know that your vote matters — and to make sure you cast yours this year. [48hills]
- A fire was reported at 2329 San Bruno Avenue in SF this afternoon, though it's since been contained, burning around a quarter-acre in total. [KRON4]
- Mission Local's snap of the day features one hella great sombrero. [Mission Local]
- Meet the SF creator behind those Orville Peck-like fringe face masks you may (or may not) have seen around town. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Joonyeop Baek