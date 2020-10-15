- Senator Kamala Harris has suspended campaign travel after one of her staffers and another individual with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals have been identified as Harris’ communications director Liz Allen and a flight crew member, and a spokesperson said Harris had not necessarily been in "close contact" with either individual. [CBS SF]
- Thankfully, the North and East Bay got through Wednesday night's wind event without any fire activity. About 11,000 PG&E customers in Napa and Sonoma counties are without power, likely through Friday. [Press Democrat]
- The California Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a review of notorious convicted wife-killer Scott Peterson's convictions after a revelation that one of the jurors in his 2004 failed to disclose a restraining order she once filed. The court has ordered the state to show why the convictions shouldn't be thrown out after already overturning his death sentence back in August. [LA Times]
- One person is dead following an apartment fire in East Oakland on Wednesday. [East Bay Times]
- Thursday morning at the Capitol in D.C. began with Democratic Senators appearing to taunt Sen. Lindsey Graham into breaking committee rules and taking a vote on scheduling a committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett's nomination without a quorum of the minority party in the room. [New York Times]
- Travelers to Hawaii don't have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine anymore so long as they can prove they had a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to their arrival. [KRON4]
- The Justice Department has filed a complaint against the ex-friend and former advisor of Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, for breaching her confidentiality agreement to write that tell-all book. [ABC7]
Top photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images