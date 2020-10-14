- Two people were killed and one was injured in a midday shooting in East Oakland on Wednesday. The shooting happened in the Webster neighborhood on the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. [Chronicle]
- Experts remain concerned about the accuracy of the U.S. Census count now that the deadline for physical enumeration of citizens was cut short again by the Supreme Court. [CBS SF]
- One of the ring-tailed lemurs at the San Francisco Zoo has gone missing, and the SFPD has joined in the investigation to find the animal, including investigating a possible break-in. [ABC 7]
- San Francisco's 180 playgrounds reopened today, but there are a lot of restrictions. [ABC7]
- A series of small earthquakes shook up the Monterey County Coast today. [CBS SF]
- After announcing last week that they were opening for indoor dining starting this week (they open tomorrow), The House of Prime Rib received some 3,000 reservations, booking up the restaurant's available tables through December. [Chronicle]
- Kamala Harris effectively cornered Judge Amy Coney Barrett today on whether she believes climate change is real. [SFGate]
- The Trumps' 14-year-old son Barron has tested positive for COVID-19. [Associated Press]
Photo: House of Prime Rib/Twitter