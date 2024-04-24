- Supporters of the recall of Alameda County DA Pamela Price are now pushing for a quick special election. The recall proponents, whose signature-gathering effort was verified last week, want county supervisors to authorize a special election in July or August, months ahead of the November general election. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly interrupting a media interview being conducted with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and assaulting a member of the mayor's security detail. The incident happened around 6 pm near South First and East San Fernando streets. [KTVU]
- The protesting campers at the 'Gaza Solidarity Encampment' on UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza say they are settling in for the long haul and do not plan to leave until their demands are met. [KPIX]
- A Santa Clara man, 44-year-old Gerald Camposanto Cerillo, has been accused of stealing over $10,000 from an elderly Los Altos Hills couple while working as a caregiver for them, over the course of two weeks. [KPIX]
- A Nashville woman who called in authorities to report a sexual assault by a massage therapist at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn says that Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies discouraged her from making a report, essentially saying it was more trouble than it was worth. [Chronicle]
- A man was arrested Monday on five counts of attempted murder in King City, in Monterey County, after allegedly shooting at five people in a car. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SF Chamber of Commerce is opening a new co-working space and coffeeshop on Montgomery Street downtown, which will also serve as headquarters for the business coalition known as Yes SF. [Chronicle]
Top image: Pamela Price attends the premiere of ESPN Fifty/50 Exhibition & "37 Words" at The Paley Center for Media on June 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)