The Marin County Sheriff's Office posted a notice of a missing juvenile, whom they identified as 16-year-old Mint Butterfield — the child of former Slack CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield and entrepreneur Caterina Fake — who is believed to be in SF's Tenderloin neighborhood.

Mint Butterfield, who uses they/them pronouns, went missing Sunday, apparently from their home in Bolinas. The Marin County Sheriff's Office said on NextDoor that "Mint has brown/reddish curly hair and their eyebrows are pierced," and stands five feet tall, around 100 pounds.

Mint was last seen around 10 pm Sunday night, and was reported missing Monday morning.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey reposted the missing persons notice to X Tuesday evening, saying, "This is a missing child whom we now believe to be in or around the Tenderloin neighborhood here in San Francisco."

According to the Daily Beast, Mint has a history of substance abuse and was known to visit the Tenderloin.

This is a missing child whom we now believe to be in or around the Tenderloin neighborhood here in San Francisco. If you see Mint Butterfield (see below) or have information about her whereabouts, please contact the phone number in the posting below. Thank you, @yashar, for… https://t.co/kO5QXcToKo — Matt Dorsey (@mattdorsey) April 24, 2024

Stewart Butterfield and Caterina Fake co-founded Ludicorp in 2004, which created a massively multiplayer game called Game Neverending. They spun off one of its tools as Flickr, and sold Flickr to Yahoo a year later for a reported $25 million. The couple divorced in 2008.

Some members of the Ludicorp team went on to found a gaming company called Tiny Speck, and Tiny Speck in turn spun off their channel-based chat application as Slack, with Butterfield as its CEO. SF-based Slack gobbled up a big bit of office space downtown in 2019, only to let go of it all three years later after Salesforce acquired Slack for $27.7 billion in December 2020.

Anyone with information regarding Mint’s whereabouts is asked to call 415-569-0003.