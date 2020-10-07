- There was some hope for rain later this week, but no, it's probably not happening. A weather system off the coast will likely move down the coast toward Southern California. [Mercury News]
- According to a new report, there were 63 verbal altercations regarding mask-wearing on Muni between April and August, and nine incidents of physical assaults on drivers. Still, Muni says, 90 percent of riders are complying with the mask rule. [ABC7]
- The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and its workers' union have agreed to a contract after years of discontent and claims of institutional racism. [Chronicle]
- After last year's tragic shooting at a house party in Orinda, Airbnb is banning all one-night stays over the Halloween weekend this year. [CBS SF]
- After yet another wildfire-driven closure, Safari West has reopened in Santa Rosa. [KRON4]
- Experts in pulmonology say that Trump is exhibiting signs of serious lung involvement in the course of his COVID infection, and the next few days may be pivotal. [New York Times]
- The Vice-Presidential debate is tonight at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, and it will be streaming live on various YouTube channels if you don't have cable. [New York Times]
- Both Kamala Harris and Mike Pence tested negative for COVID today. [KRON4]