The Glass Fire is largely under control in Napa and Sonoma counties as of Wednesday morning, though several thousand residents remain under evacuation orders. Cal Fire reported reaching 58-percent containment, as damage assessments continue in the 67,000-acre fire zone.

The fire, which broke out ten days ago in the hills north of St. Helena on the eastern side of the Silverado Trail, has proven more destructive than the LNU Lightning Complex which broke out six weeks earlier, leaving untold billions of dollars in damage to homes and wineries in Napa and Sonoma counties. As of Wednesday, the Glass Fire is known to have destroyed 616 homes, with the damage nearly evenly split between the two counties, as well as at least 333 commercial structures, as KPIX reports. According to Cal Fire's current count, the total number of structures destroyed has crossed 1,500, already eclipsing the LNU Complex before damage assessments have been been completed.

As shown in the map below, the Glass Fire perimeter has joined up with the edge of the burn scar from the LNU Complex, east of Mount St. Helena. The LNU Lightning Complex, which included disconnected zones in Sonoma and Napa counties and reached into four others, began as multiple fires on August 17 and 18 and burned a total 363,220 acres, making it the fourth largest wildfire in state history. It was officially contained last week, on October 2.

via #Firemappers

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings on Tuesday afternoon in St. Helena, Pope Valley, and Angwin, except for addresses on Crestmont Drive and Ink Grade Road, Conn Valley and the Silverado Trail area.

3,000 residents remain under evacuation orders. Residents of the small community of Angwin, who have now had to evacuate four times in the last five years and are now returning home, are especially weary, as KPIX notes.

In a separate incident seemingly unrelated to the firefight, the Press Democrat reports that 16 firefighters in Sonoma County had to be evaluated Tuesday for possible carbon monoxide exposure. The exposure happened somewhere offsite, outside the fire zone, and one firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Thankfully, there have been no deaths in the Glass Fire, while there were six fatalities attributed to the LNU Complex.