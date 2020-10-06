- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the arrests of five individuals in the Bay today in connection with a large scheme involving the theft and resale of retail goods. The five, Edgar Geovany Robles Morales, Isis Vasquez Villanueva, Jose Villatoro, Danny Louis Drago, and Michelle Renee Fowler, are accused of stealing goods from retailers such as CVS, Target, and Walgreens worth $8 million. [Office of the Attorney General]
- The state has now implemented new equity goals for counties in handling the pandemic, and four Bay Area counties did not meet these goals for further reopening. San Francisco, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties fell short of the metric, which gauges positive test rates in the most disadvantaged neighborhoods to see that they do not significantly lag behind the county’s overall positive rate. [Chronicle]
- Surveillance camera footage at the Phifer Pavitt Winery in Calistoga captured the Glass Fire devouring buildings on the property. [KRON4]
- Smoke from the Glass Fire continues to impact Bay Area air quality. [CBS SF]
- Guy Fieri has once again been serving food to firefighters in the latest wildfire. [KRON4]
- The August Complex fire has been dubbed a "gigafire" after it crossed the 1 million acre mark. [Gizmodo]
- The Trump administration is making more changes to H-1B visas. [Chronicle]
- House of Prime Rib is reopening, possibly as soon as next week, for indoor dining at 25-percent capacity. [Hoodline]
- Hurricane Delta is hitting the Gulf coast of Mexico as a Category 4 storm. [ABC7]
Photo: Getty Images