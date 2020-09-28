- More than 68,000 Sonoma County residents have now been displaced from their homes under Glass Fire evacuation orders issued since Sunday. That number includes around 35,000 in Santa Rosa alone. [Press Democrat]
- Reiterating what CA Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom spoke of a disturbing trend in COVID data in the state. Newsom said the R-effective number for the Bay Area was swinging back toward 1 after weeks dipping well below, meaning more infections are being seeded with each infected person. [CBS SF]
- A 25-year-old SF man is reportedly clinging to life after being badly beaten during a Friday night robbery in the Mission. Thieves robbed him of his backpack, cellphone, and scooter near Mission and 14th. [Examiner]
- The smoke layer over the Glass Fire was inhibiting air support for the firefight on Monday. [Press Democrat]
- The new, replacement SF Flower Mart is moving forward in lower Potrero Hill after going before the Planning Commission. [Hoodline]
- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced in a one-sentence tweet that following that ruling by a federal judge in San Jose last week invalidating the September 30 deadline for Census work, the new deadline will be October 5. [Associated Press]
- Trump's former campaign manager and current digital campaign guru, Brad Parscale, was hospitalized after an apparent suicide attempt at his Florida home today. [New York Times]
- Did somebody say dumpster fire? A flaming garbage truck was blocking lanes on Highway 4 in Antioch today. [CBS SF]
- Famed British wildlife documentary narrator Sir David Attenborough just broke Jennifer Aniston's record for the fastest acquisition of 1 million followers on Instagram, in four hours and 44 minutes. [KQED]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images