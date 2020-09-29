- The senior living community in Oakmont, in east Santa Rosa, has apparently been saved from the flames of the Glass Fire thus far. It represents about 5,000 homes, and many frail seniors were evacuated Sunday night by bus in dramatic fashion. [KRON4]
- Three people have died in the fast-moving Zogg Fire in Shasta County. [Mercury News]
- The 50-acre Sonoma Raceway campground, up Highway 121 past the racetrack, is open for fire evacuees. [ABC7]
- Lots of wildfires seem to explode at night, but the most important factors in the severity of a fire are wind, dry conditions, and topography. [Chronicle]
- The town of Calistoga has been a ghost town for two days, with all residents gone and some landmark businesses damaged or destroyed by fire. [CBS SF]
- There were two more small earthquakes Tuesday morning centered near Milpitas, after a 3.4M struck on Sunday. [KRON4]
- A 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Oakland on Sunday was the city's fifth homicide in just four days. [CBS SF]
- Trump just announced the shipment of millions of coronavirus rapid tests to states in order to help in the quicker reopening of schools. [KRON4]
- Regarding Prop 24, which aims to protect more of your data online. [ABC7]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images