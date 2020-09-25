- Multiple drivers reported being pulled over during Thursday's "go slow" protests along the Golden Gate and Bay bridges. "I’m protesting the decision yesterday of the officers being charged in Breonna Taylor’s death,” said Erin Feher to KPIX, adding that she was pulled over by police for going about 10 miles per hour on the bridge: “I’m out here because I want to disrupt everybody’s daily existence and make them think about it [...] so if I get a ticket, I get a ticket." [KPIX]
- Burglaries have steadily climbed in SF since the pandemic began, with the Mission District seeing a 75 percent increase in thefts. Other neighborhoods in the city, too, have seen staggering jumps in the number of burglaries being reported; the Tenderloin and Richmond neighborhoods each have seen increases north of 49 percent. [SFGATE]
- California Health and Human Services (CHHS) Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly warns of "early signs" that a large COVID-19 spike is on the horizon. If predictions hold true, Ghaly says the state could see hospitalizations go up 89 percent in October. [ABC7]
- The U.S. Department of Labor awarded $6.8M in recovery funding to help California rebuild from the state's spat of historic wildfires. [KRON4]
- Timothy Ray Brown, who's believed to be one of the first people cured of an HIV Infection, is reported to now have terminal leukemia; Brown began testing negative for HIV antibodies after receiving his last bone marrow transplant in 2008. [KPIX]
- Because it really is starting to feel like the end of times, KRON4 has put together a list of areas where inhabitants of the Bay Area can breathe in cool, clean air amid this weekend's heat wave. [KRON4]
- And speaking of the mercury climbing: a reminder that some parts of the Bay Area could see temperatures hit over 102 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. [Mercury News]
- As the Bay Area "mass exodus" continues, local conservatives are fleeing to Red States to chase a Republican pipe dream. [CalMatters]
- Sponge your naan at any one of these Indian food staples in the Bay Area over the weekend. [Eater SF]
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — in a very typical Florida move — has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions across the state, despite countless health officials warning the decision is grossly premature. [Associated Press]
Image: Getty Images via Melpomenem