Folsom is all online this year, but if you "like to watch," here’s Sunday's full, detailed, all-day schedule of live performers, DJs, scenes, and after-parties that you just can’t beat.

You are surely aware that this weekend’s 2020 Folsom Street Fair was bound to be an online virtual affair, and we couldn’t help but plug the news that Margaret Cho would host the proceedings along with co-hosts Alotta Boutté (Beach Blanket Babylon) and Lance Holman (Mr. San Francisco Leather 2010). But that’s the ‘top’ of the bill — Folsom Street Events has roped in a banging gang of live music acts, DJs, performers, parties, after-parties, and presumably masked or fluid-bonded hotties fuckin’ doing it to one another for a play-all-day tryst.

We’ve listed every act Folsom Street Event has pegged for performance by category below. Folsom Street Events has provided this highly detailed Folsom Street Fair 2020 livestream schedule that fills every hole. We do know that the livestream gets off at 10:45 PT Sunday morning, Sept. 27 with a screening of the documentary Folsom Forever, though the DJs will sit and spin starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, and the main permormances begin at 12 Noon. (You can watch the Folsom Street Fair online HERE).

LIVE MUSIC PERFORMERS

There are four big live music acts playing Sunday, and they all slap! They’re scheduled to perform in the reverse chronological order listed below, though with the exception of headliner Dorian Electra, each performer will fill a brief slot during the hour listed below.



5 p.m. - Dorian Electra

4-5 p.m. - Danny Denial

2-3 p.m. - Big Joanie

1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. - Holly Miranda

Start off your week with a curated playlist of past #FolsomStreetFair main stage artists by former FSE Executive Director Demetri Sparks https://t.co/Sv0isnIWUN pic.twitter.com/RovKCtMMt7 — Folsom Street Events (@FolsomStEvents) September 21, 2020

DJ LINEUP



9 a.m. - Taradox

10 a.m - Myster C

11 a.m. - DJ Christian

12 p.m. - Pains Grey

1 p.m. - Olga T

2 p.m. - Tony Moran

3:30 p.m. - Beats by Juan

4:30 p.m. Dan de Leon

6 p.m. La Frida

LIVE PERFORMERS

These live performers will be putting on take-it-off shows. While they’re listed alphabetically here, you can found their exact performance time on the Folsom Street Fair online schedule.

Annelisa

Baloney

Bettie Bondage

Cheetah Biscotti

Chelsea Poe

Clay Taurus

Courtney Trouble

Crusty the Queen

Danarama

Gatita Negra

Jorel Logan

Lita Lecherous

Maggie Powers

Natsha Gornik

Rebel Obscure

Crusty the Queen

Mario Diaz

Matthew Presidente

MC Party Mouth

modest pup

Monster Bait

Natsha Gornik

Nicki Jizz

Nova Sky

Pains Grey

Papi Churro

Plack Blague

Rebel Obscure

RedBone

Row Ruckus

Ruby Riots

Sgt Die Wies

Sheba QOTN

Thomas is Titanic

Xsoutherndollx

SCENE PERFORMERS

These streams will be going at it all day, and Folsom Street Events says these scene performers will smack down “education, dancing, cruising, hot videos and more! No matter who you are or what you’re into, we’ve got a SCENE for you.” Here's the full Folsom Street Fair scene performers schedule and lineup featuring these community scene partners:

Wicked Grounds Annex Ask a Kink Educator

Black Thorn Lounge

Twisted Windows Bondage Lounge

Virtual Bootstand by Daughters of Medusa

Joy @ Folsom: Biker Babes in Space

Pink Label TV

Keep SOMA Kinky Carnival

ONYX NW x FOLSOM

Puppy Play by SFK9

Black Kinky Sexcellence Velvet Lips

The Bonobo Experience

Recon

SF Community Health Center

FOLSOM STREET FAIR AFTERPARTIES

Bawdy Storytelling: Official Afterparty for Folsom Street Fair (7 – 9:30 p.m., TICKETS $10 – $69.69 HERE)



Baloney Folsom & Chill (7-8 p.m., $10 SUGGESTED VENMO)



Electroluxx Virtual Folsom (2-8 p.m. FREE ON TWITCH)

Related: Folsom In Photos: A Mostly SFW Look At 2019's Big Kink and Leather Fair



Image: (Left, MagaretCho.com; Middle, SF Leather Pride; Right, Max Johnson for Dark Garden)