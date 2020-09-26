- A mix of strong winds and high temperatures has left some parts of the Bay Area with Red Flag Warnings. Active from 9 p.m. tonight until at least 11 a.m. Monday, all of North Bay and the majority of counties in the East Bay are on high-alert for ground and weather conditions that could spark another series of wildfires. [KRON4]
Red Flag Warnings expanded to include all of the North Bay. End time extended through 11 am Monday. Main periods of concern will be overnight into Sun am. Then Sunday night as very dry air and persistent East Winds impact much of the Bay Area. Do your part....one less spark!! pic.twitter.com/3iPREeW4s3— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 26, 2020
- Oakland's much-anticipated Horn Barbeque finally opens today. Pitmaster Matt Horn's first brick and mortar location will be serving "Central Texas-meets-Central California-style barbecue" for takeout and diners outside starting tonight; and yes — expect long lines and wait times. [Oaklandside]
- A flipped truck on the ramp connection I-280 to Highway 101 caused maddening traffic early last night. CHP later confirmed the traffic collision around 6 p.m. Friday and added that injuries were reported. [KPIX]
- Target is gearing up for the gift-giving season buying sprees by looking to hire some 130,000 holiday workers. [ABC7]
- Celebrated homeless artist Ronnie Goodman — who you've likely seen painting some of his works near the Lower Haight — has died, just before he was to debut a collection of his paintings at New York's Museum of Modern Art. [Chronicle]
- Oakland native Chef Ikeisha Fields is set to serve up some comfort food favorites at Mission Bowling Club, featuring such favorites (pulled from her catering company, Soul Skillet Street Kitchen) like garlic shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and more. [Mission Local / soulskillet.com]
- Amid growing coronavirus concerns, UC Berkely might ban walking, running, and biking through the campus; the restrictions are based in part on state COVID-19 safety recommendations to limit visitors as much as possible. [Berkeleyside]
- Check out these Bay Area bakery pop-ups to get a taste of such unique sweet eats like Asian-inspired French croissants and Japanese-style Basque cheesecakes. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Getty Images via yhelfman