Protesters were being encouraged to “pick a bridge” on Thursday and “go slow” in order to bring further attention to the lack of justice in the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville. Three bridges — the Golden Gate, Bay, and Dumbarton bridges — were all potential targets, but it remained to be seen late Thursday whether a critical mass of protesters would arrive at any of the three.

As the Chronicle reports, word was spreading on Instagram Thursday afternoon with a hashtag "#Gridlock" on a virtual flyer. The "leaderless caravan" is being called for by Vigil For Democracy — and we had hints on Wednesday that a bridge action by the group was in store for today.

"There was no justice for Breonna in the grand jury indictments — only for her innocent neighbors!" the flyer reads (see below). But Breonna was innocent, too! We will converge on three Bay Area bridges Thursday evening, starting 5 pm. Golden Gate, Bay, or Dumbarton Bridge... The intention is to drive as slooow as possible on the bridge span, then drive at normal speed off the bridge, loop back and repeat."

Participants are being asked to download the Signal app and direct-message Vigil for Democracy there.

KCBS DJ Kim Vestal said on Twitter that she would be providing traffic updates for the three bridges starting at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Protests were expected to be large in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose on Wednesday night, in solidarity with similar protests in Louisville, however the protesters only numbered in the hundreds in all three cities. Momentum could build for more unrest tonight, however, as happened with the George Floyd protests in late May.