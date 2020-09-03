- Vallejo police are investigating two homicides that occurred in one night on Wednesday. Neither of the victims has been identified yet, and the two incidents appear unconnected. [Chronicle]
- Dozens of Bay Area schools have received waivers from the state to reopen for in-person classes. Schools are opening in Marin, San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Santa Clara counties. [Mercury News]
- A youth theater teacher in Los Gatos has been arrested after multiple reports of him allegedly asking 13-year-old boys to show him their abs. [Mercury News]
- The White House played Nancy Pelosi's salon surveillance video on a loop during today's press briefing. [CSPAN/Twitter]
- Salon owners and others gathered for a rally outside Pelosi's San Francisco home today, apparently to push for faster reopening of salons. [ABC 7]
- It's taken this long? The state has apparently halted operations at the San Quentin dental clinic — at his late date — due to COVID concerns. [Chronicle]
- The FBI's San Francisco office says it is assisting in the fight against foreign interference in the election. [CBS SF]
- If you haven't checked out Burning Man's online "Multiverse" yet, you have another three days. [KQED]
- Jeopardy! is coming back on the air in two weeks with a socially distanced set, Ken Jennings as consulting producer, and Alex Trebek back as host. [ABC 7]
- The shoot of the latest Batman film in the UK was suspended after restarting following a six-month hiatus because one of the actors — possibly Robert Pattinson — tested positive for COVID-19. Famed dialect coach Andrew Jack contracted the virus during the original shoot and died. [Associated Press]
