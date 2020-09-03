The President continued his unhinged lunacy on Thursday, changing course in his rhetorical war on mail-in voting by recommending that voters — presumably only those who vote for him — to mail in ballots and then show up in person at polling places as well, potentially committing a felony by casting two votes.

Trump's latest recommendations for voting came on Twitter, and Twitter subsequently put a label on the thread "for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, specifically for encouraging people to potentially vote twice." Trump was suggesting that voters cast their ballot by mail, and then go to their polling place to confirm that the ballot had been counted — and if it hadn't, to vote again.

As the Associated Press reports, Trump was repeating a suggestion he'd clearly made off the cuff in a speech in North Carolina on Wednesday, suggesting that people "test" the mail-in system by showing up at polling places to vote again.

North Carolina's attorney general, Democrat Josh Stein, said it was outrageous that our sitting president was recommending that voters "break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election."

Attorney General William Barr, astonishingly, went on CNN to back up what the president was saying, telling Wolf Blitzer that he wasn't familiar with voting laws from state to state when asked whether he believed voting twice was against the law.

Barr went further to cast more doubt on mail-in ballots by saying that there was nothing preventing foreign actors from mailing counterfeit ballots to people — but they'd still know that they can only vote once, right?!?!

The attorney general has mostly only been doing the president's bidding since he took the job, and we can only speculate as to why. But this interview really takes the cake.

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images