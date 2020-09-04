- The suspect in the Portland shooting of a right-wing activist last weekend was killed by police as they were attempting to arrest him. The shooting happened in Lacey, Washington, and police say that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl was armed and threatening the lives of law enforcement. [New York Times / Vice]
- Parents in Alameda are angry after discovering that an online learning program being used by the school district contained obviously racist and homophobic content. The program, Acellus, included the question, "What is a traditional family?" and the right answer was two white opposite-sex parents with two white kids. [CBS SF]
- The head of the San Francisco Sheriff’s Deputy’s Association wrote an open letter to Mayor London Breed making the case that deputies ought to be in charge of security at SFO, not the SFPD. [Mission Local]
- Tahoe ski resorts are planning to reopen in the fall with reservations required, and masks. [ABC 7]
- As part of a study into how social media influences people's political beliefs, Facebook is offering to pay certain users to deactivate their accounts before the election. [KTVU]
- Delta and Alaska Airlines are publicizing the fact that they have put hundred of people on their no-fly lists for refusing to comply with mask rules. [SF Business Times]
- A potentially damaging and completely believable report in The Atlantic says that President Trump has repeatedly disparaged soldiers killed in wars as "losers," and now the White House is vehemently trying to deny this. [New York Times]
