NBA star Stephen Curry, whom we barely saw on the court at all with the Warriors during the 2019-2020 season due to both a hand injury and the pandemic, just gave an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in which he announced he will probably be taking a knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement next season.

For the first time in five years, the Warriors didn't make it to the NBA Playoffs, which are happening in a "bubble" all on a single court in Orlando right now, about seven weeks before the next regular season would have been kicking off.

Curry has taken some time off to reflect, and in June he took part in a protest march around Lake Merritt in Oakland with several teammates, in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"I've never had this much time with my 8-, 5-, and 2-year-old," Curry says.

He and wife Ayesha Curry also took part in the Democratic National Convention two weeks ago, throwing the weight of their influence behind Joe Biden.

The two-time league MVP tells CBS's Kelefa Sanneh that he's proud of how his NBA brethren have been taking a stand in recent days, canceling games in order to show their solidarity with the larger national movement against police violence.

"Sometimes we don’t know what to say every time this hurt happens. We need change!" Curry says.

When Sanneh asked him if he'll be taking a knee next season, Curry responded, "I believe so."

Watch the interview below.