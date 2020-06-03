Chanting the name of George Floyd as they marched around Lake Merritt in Oakland, Warriors star players Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with Ayesha Curry and Damion Lee joined a peaceful demonstration Wednesday afternoon organized by fellow Warrior Juan Toscano-Anderson.

The Warriors organization tweeted out videos of the group marching, all wearing masks, and the event was billed as "Walking in Unity." And Mercury News basketball reporter Wes Goldberg snapped a photo.

Steph Curry here at Lake Merritt with fellow Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee for the "Walking In Unity" event. pic.twitter.com/mYLsPCnquj — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) June 3, 2020 .@KlayThompson joins @juanonjuan10 at his Walking in Unity event in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/jzzKluLzoX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 3, 2020

As NBC Sports reports, the event was organized by Toscano-Anderson, who is an Oakland native.

He spoke at the beginning of the march, saying, "No matter the color of your skin, where you're from, how much money you got — it doesn't matter. We're all human beings. We're all here for the same purpose. Right now, it's about black people. But for humanity, there's people all over the world being oppressed. We're just trying to take a step in the right direction."