- The California Public Utilities Commission is firing its executive director following an audit of personnel decisions. Commission President Marybel Batjer says that executive director Alice Stebbins took the “appalling and disgraceful” step of hiring a “marginally qualified former colleague” over more qualified candidates in a recent hiring decision. Stebbins contends she's being retaliated against. [Chronicle]
- Full containment on the LNU and CZU Lightning Complex fires is expected a week from tomorrow, by September 8. Cal Fire is making the estimates after saying that the SCU Complex may be contained as early as Thursday. [Chronicle]
- Our super-active fire season is being mirrored on the East Coast with a super-charged hurricane season, and there are four tropical depressions lining up in the Atlantic right now. The next storm to be a named tropical cyclone will be Nana, and this could be the earliest the Atlantic has ever seen the storm season reach N in the alphabet. [ABC 7]
- The SFPD says it has arrested a 33-year-old suspect, Leyacitonu Masaniai, in connection with a burglary incident last week in which he also allegedly masturbated in front of a juvenile and attempted to assault her. [KRON4]
- Sonoma County has allowed barbershops and hair salons to reopen for indoor services as of today. [CBS SF]
- Chico State has evacuated its campus housing and canceled in-person classes after 30 people tested positive for the coronavirus. [Associated Press]
- Following an uproar and an explanation that the boxes had been removed due to civil unrest that could have threatened the mail inside, the USPS says by Monday it will be replacing several mailboxes it removed from downtown Oakland streets. [Chronicle]
- 21 elementary schools in Contra Costa County are applying to the state for a variance to allow them to reopen for in-person classes. [ABC 7]
- Joe Biden gave a fiery campaign speech today attacking Trump for fomenting violence. [New York Times]
- Delta and American Airlines are following United's lead and dropping change fees. [Associated Press]
