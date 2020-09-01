- The CZU Lightning Complex fires destroyed seven miles of water pipeline in the San Lorenzo Valley Water District in the Santa Cruz Mountains, contaminating the water with deadly plastic chemicals. Residents are being told not to drink the water or brush their teeth with it. [ABC7]
- A firefighter was killed Monday while battling a wildfire north of the Bay Area, in Mendocino National Forest. The woman was a volunteer firefighter from Cresson, Texas near Fort Worth, and she was helping to contain the August Complex fires which began at the same time as the major lightning fires in the Bay Area. [CBS SF / Associated Press]
- A 52-year-old San Francisco man, Shao H. Huang, was found dead in a suspected homicide in Siskiyou County, northeast of Weed, last week. The property where he was found included an illegal marijuana grow. [Redding Record-Searchlight]
- Twitter removed a QAnon-born conspiracy tweet that claimed that the CDC had "quietly" updated its numbers to indicate that only 6 percent of COVID deaths have been caused by COVID. [KRON4]
- A federal court in SF just upheld, for now, California's law banning the open carrying of guns in public. [Chronicle]
- In a new development in an unfolding bribery case involving a campaign to reelect Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith, one of the defendants in the case has apparently pleaded guilty and is cooperating with prosecutors. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 29-year-old Lake County woman, Wynona Starr Anderson, has been booked for murder after investigators determined that her boyfriend was dead prior to a Sunday car crash in which she slammed into a utility pole. [CBS SF]
