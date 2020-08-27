- Hurricane Laura slammed into the Louisiana and Texas coast early this morning, causing widespread damage but so far less of a storm surge than was predicted. Only one death, a 14-year-old girl killed by a fallen tree, has been recorded in the storm so far. [New York Times / Associated Press]
- Around 200 people took part in a demonstration Wednesday night in Oakland in solidarity with activists in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the shooting of Jacob Blake. Trashcan fires were set, a car was burned, and the county courthouse was once again vandalized. [Chronicle / ABC7]
- There was a third night of unrest in Kenosha, and the 17-year-old boy accused of shooting three people on Tuesday night is now in custody. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County is extending its zero-bail order for most non-violent felonies and misdemeanors through January. [Bay City News]
- Two men who remain missing in the CZU fire complex in Santa Cruz County have been publicly identified. [KTVU]
- Jeff Bezos has become the first person ever to be worth $200 billion, and Elon Musk is now the fourth richest person in the world, on paper. [KRON4/ CNN]
- The Giants and the Dodgers chose to postpone their game Wednesday night in solidarity with Kenosha protests, following the lead of the NBA. [SFBay]
Photo: Guillaume Merle